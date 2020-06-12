Global  

Sofia Carson Heads To Her Home Town In 'Feel The Beat' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
We are exactly ONE WEEK away from Sofia Carson‘s brand new movie Feel The Beat! The trailer for the movie was just released, where the 27-year-old actress and singer plays the talented, self-centered dancer April, who is banished from Broadway, and grudgingly moves back in with her dad (Enrico Colantoni) in her small Wisconsin hometown. [...]
