Sofia Carson Heads To Her Home Town In 'Feel The Beat' Trailer - Watch Now! Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

We are exactly ONE WEEK away from Sofia Carson‘s brand new movie Feel The Beat! The trailer for the movie was just released, where the 27-year-old actress and singer plays the talented, self-centered dancer April, who is banished from Broadway, and grudgingly moves back in with her dad (Enrico Colantoni) in her small Wisconsin hometown. [...] 👓 View full article

