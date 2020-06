King Von Says He’s Heartbroken Over Nicki Minaj Working W/ Tekashi 6ix9ine: “I Use To Love Her” Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Chicago rapper King Von isn’t looking to collaborate with Nicki Minaj anytime soon. The hip-hop entertainer has called out the Young Money rap star for putting out her new Tekashi 6ix9ine “Trollz” song. Von x Minaj On Friday, King Von went to his Twitter page to single out Nicki. He specifically referenced Nicki’s decision to […]



The post King Von Says He’s Heartbroken Over Nicki Minaj Working W/ Tekashi 6ix9ine: “I Use To Love Her” appeared first on . Chicago rapper King Von isn’t looking to collaborate with Nicki Minaj anytime soon. The hip-hop entertainer has called out the Young Money rap star for putting out her new Tekashi 6ix9ine “Trollz” song. Von x Minaj On Friday, King Von went to his Twitter page to single out Nicki. He specifically referenced Nicki’s decision to […]The post King Von Says He’s Heartbroken Over Nicki Minaj Working W/ Tekashi 6ix9ine: “I Use To Love Her” appeared first on . 👓 View full article