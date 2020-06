Related videos from verified sources A Baby Planet May Be Forming Inside this Turbulent 'Twist'



Scientists have detected the signals of a twisting disk around a young star that may mark the site of a planet’s birth. It could be the first direct evidence of a baby planet coming into existence. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:56 Published on May 20, 2020 A dad says his baby learned to stand at eight-weeks-old



A dad says his baby learned to stand at eight-weeks-old - after she was inspired by watching him view strongman clips on YouTube.Tezra Finn-Johnston, 31, and girlfriend Emily Derrick, 23, first noticed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published on May 18, 2020 Soccer star Alex Morgan celebrates her first Mother's Day with new baby girl



Soccer star Alex Morgan celebrates her first Mother's Day with new baby girl Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:36 Published on May 10, 2020

Tweets about this