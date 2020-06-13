Global  

Armaan Malik: Couldn't get myself to create new tunes even though I had all the time in the world

Mid-Day Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Armaan Malik: Couldn't get myself to create new tunes even though I had all the time in the worldArmaan Malik describes Control, his first international number that dropped in March, as his "passport to a new world". Only three months later, India's latest export to the West is ready with another single, Next 2 Me. Through the love ballad, the singer-songwriter has tried to capture the yearning of lovers who are separated...
