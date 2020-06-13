Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can you guess how Raveena Tandon met Salman Khan for the first time? It wasn't on a film set!

Mid-Day Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
We all know Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon share an extremely close bond. They're great friends and have nothing but good things to say about each other. But do you know how Raveena and Salman met for the first time, and where? One would guess it was on a set of their film, but one couldn't be more wrong!

Speaking to Kiran...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reign [Video]

Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reign

The Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as the popular racing meet gets under way behind closed doors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today [Video]

Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today

Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today  - after being given just six working days to prepare.As many as 10,000 practices were once again able to treat patients on a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Adorable four-year-old boy with cerebral palsy takes his first ever steps [Video]

Adorable four-year-old boy with cerebral palsy takes his first ever steps

This heartwarming video shows the emotional moment an adorable four-year-old boy with cerebral palsy takes his first ever steps. Courageous Louie George Wood can be seen taking a few small steps..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Raveena Tandon recalls meeting Salman Khan for the first time

 She also shared that her friends were much excited to see her opposite Salman Khan in the film.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this