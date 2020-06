Freedom For All 🌟🌟🌟 RT @dcexaminer: .@BillMaher: "Defund the police" motto is "f---ing stupid." "That is so Democrats for you ... how can we turn this into so… 19 seconds ago

Lisasolomon RT @petee224: Whether you’re one of the ppl tweeting you love or hate Bill Maher he is 100% correct that “defund police” is ludicrous and w… 39 seconds ago

☭ Guillotine 2020 🏴🚩🥀 Bill Maher is cancelled. Defund the police, at minimum. 42 seconds ago

Shadow RT @theblaze: Bill Maher says defund the police will make people vote for Trump: Dems are 'f***ing stupid about politics' https://t.co/dc2y… 2 minutes ago

❌Sputtter❌ RT @1776Stonewall: https://t.co/ireU74ybLs Bill Maher blasts Dems for their "Stupid Defund the police" message. Says they are pushing mo… 2 minutes ago

Mike Shea🎙 RT @CoyJandreau: I don’t think either side claims Bill Maher. Assholes claim Bill Maher. They can have him. Fuck that guy. Black Lives Mat… 3 minutes ago