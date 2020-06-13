Global  

Benafsha Soonawalla's loved up video with beau Priyank Sharma is just too cute for words!

Mid-Day Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma made their relationship official a while ago. The duo has been sharing pretty sweet pictures on social media, and their followers can't stop being all awestruck for Benafsha and Priyank. Now, Benafsha has posted another video where she asks Priyank to plant a peck on her cheeks, and he does!...
