Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Video: Tiger Shroff shares what happens to Disha Patani after bingeing on dessert!

Mid-Day Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
It's Disha Patani's 28th birthday today, June 13, and the actress has been receiving a lot of love and wishes from her fans and friends across the world. Disha's rumoured beau/best friend Tiger Shroff, too, has the cutest birthday wish for the actress.

Tiger took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of Disha Patani dancing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Disha Patani pens sweet birthday wish for Tiger Shroffs mother Ayesha [Video]

Disha Patani pens sweet birthday wish for Tiger Shroffs mother Ayesha

Bollywood actor Disha Patani took to social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff posts birthday wishes for 'Baaghi 3' director [Video]

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff posts birthday wishes for 'Baaghi 3' director

Actor Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff took to their social media handles to share their wishes on Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan’s birthday with a throwback picture.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published
Tiger Shroff shares throwback video of his backflip stunt [Video]

Tiger Shroff shares throwback video of his backflip stunt

Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff never fails to mesmarise his fans with his near impossible stunts on screen.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch: Tiger shares hilarious video of Disha

 Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a video of Disha Patani where she is seen grooving to a song and showing off her quirky moves and goofy expressions...
IndiaTimes

Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Tiger Shroff wishes his 'rockstar' with goofy video

 Tiger's mother Ayesha made a special post about Disha on her Instagram account.
DNA


Tweets about this

satyam20157

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ RT @bollybubble: Tiger Shroff has the most adorable birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani- watch video #TigerShroff #DishaPat… 46 minutes ago

satyam20157

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ RT @DMmovies: Watch: @iTIGERSHROFF wishes @DishPatani on her birthday with her goofy dance video: 3 waffles and 3 pancakes later... https:… 57 minutes ago

DMmovies

Desimartini Watch: @iTIGERSHROFF wishes @DishPatani on her birthday with her goofy dance video: 3 waffles and 3 pancakes later.… https://t.co/on0N4CSZCE 59 minutes ago

bollybubble

Bollywood Bubble Tiger Shroff has the most adorable birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani- watch video #TigerShroff… https://t.co/11ZmQYykZt 1 hour ago

devfan4stars

DevFan On Disha Patani's birthday, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff wishes her with a rocking video - Watch https://t.co/iExe5gUyNk 2 hours ago

eeKPe_in

eeKPe.com Watch: Tiger Shroff wishes Disha Patani on her birthday with a hilarious unseen video, calls her “rockstar” | Hindi… https://t.co/o9gNfE1AcC 2 hours ago

tigershrofflive

𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐟 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: On #DishaPatani's birthday, rumoured beau #TigerShroff wishes her with a rocking video - Watch https://t.co/x35AIuziZl 3 hours ago

SaraBangla

Sara Bangla Watch: Tiger Shroff wishes Disha Patani on her birthday with a hilarious unseen video, calls her “rockstar” | Hindi… https://t.co/BOrxzIS2sm 4 hours ago