Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The purrfect social distancing! Adah Sharma shares an important message while feeding stray animals

Mid-Day Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Adah Sharma has been feeding stray animals near her house here. She says "coronavirus or no coronavirus, the animals are still hungry. I have my earliest memories of feeding animals. My mother being an animal lover I think I get it from her. Corona or no corona, the animals are still hungry so yes, we get out of our home to feed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Stray Cat Rescued From River

Stray Cat Rescued From River 00:50

 Occurred on June 10, 2020 / Mae Hong Son, Thailand Info from Licensor: "A good samaritan helps a stray cat."

Related videos from verified sources

Adorable rescued baby monkey plays like a human baby [Video]

Adorable rescued baby monkey plays like a human baby

This baby Woolly Monkey is an orphan and now lives at a rescue center. Primates, in general, are extremely social animals, and the babies need to be with a mother, even if a foster one. The moment she..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Rare and endangered sea turtle calmly eats sponges as scuba diver watches [Video]

Rare and endangered sea turtle calmly eats sponges as scuba diver watches

Hawksbill sea turtles are critically endangered animals that have been hunted to near extinction. Their strikingly beautiful shells were sought after for hairbrushes, ornaments, and furniture accents...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:28Published
Man sits in the woods patiently for wild deer to approach [Video]

Man sits in the woods patiently for wild deer to approach

Chris has always had a love for animals. Animals seem to sense this in people and will often approach them curiously, as they do with Chris in this video. He has chosen a spot on a log in a protected..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this