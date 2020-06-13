Ricky Valance death: Welsh singer behind UK No 1 'Tell Laura I Love Her' dies aged 84



Tweets about this Channel Austria ¦|¦|¦| RT @Independent: Welsh singer Ricky Valance, who had a No 1 with 'Tell Laura I Love Her', has died https://t.co/VopSwC0rEm 43 seconds ago The Independent Welsh singer Ricky Valance, who had a No 1 with 'Tell Laura I Love Her', has died https://t.co/VopSwC0rEm 2 minutes ago Phil the Dent RT @john_watson_: Sad, singer Ricky Valance has died aged 84, his agent has confirmed. The Tell Laura I Love Her hitmaker was the first Wel… 13 minutes ago THE EMPEROR RT @expressceleb: Tell Laura I Love Her singer Ricky Valance dies aged 84 https://t.co/cFnezqeJxM https://t.co/0LLgYxUM2o 1 hour ago John Watson 📻🎶🎙 Sad, singer Ricky Valance has died aged 84, his agent has confirmed. The Tell Laura I Love Her hitmaker was the fir… https://t.co/ZeWM8Mg720 1 hour ago Express Celebrity 💫 Tell Laura I Love Her singer Ricky Valance dies aged 84 https://t.co/cFnezqeJxM https://t.co/0LLgYxUM2o 3 hours ago