T.I., Kim Kardashian-West + Internet Demand Investigation After Black Man Robert L. Fuller Found Hanging From Tree W/ Backpack On

SOHH Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
T.I., Kim Kardashian-West + Internet Demand Investigation After Black Man Robert L. Fuller Found Hanging From Tree W/ Backpack OnThe Internet is demanding a full-out investigation into the death of black man Robert L. Fuller. While initial reports suggested he died as a suicide, massive speculation suggests he had his life taken from him. Robert x Fuller According to reports, authorities reported his body hanging from a tree on Wednesday in Palmdale, California. Someone […]

The post T.I., Kim Kardashian-West + Internet Demand Investigation After Black Man Robert L. Fuller Found Hanging From Tree W/ Backpack On appeared first on .
News video: Investigation Ongoing After Man Found Dead In Downtown Palmdale

Investigation Ongoing After Man Found Dead In Downtown Palmdale 01:55

 The man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall.

