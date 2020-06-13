T.I., Kim Kardashian-West + Internet Demand Investigation After Black Man Robert L. Fuller Found Hanging From Tree W/ Backpack On
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () The Internet is demanding a full-out investigation into the death of black man Robert L. Fuller. While initial reports suggested he died as a suicide, massive speculation suggests he had his life taken from him. Robert x Fuller According to reports, authorities reported his body hanging from a tree on Wednesday in Palmdale, California. Someone […]
The post T.I., Kim Kardashian-West + Internet Demand Investigation After Black Man Robert L. Fuller Found Hanging From Tree W/ Backpack On appeared first on .
