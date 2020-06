LisaRaye McCoy on Nicki Minaj's Alleged Shade on 'TROLLZ': 'I Don't Have Time to Be Fighting' Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

According to fans, the 'Anaconda' female emcee takes a jab at LisaRaye by making a reference to LisaRaye's claims that Nicole Murphy 'messed around' with her ex-husband. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this AceShowbiz LisaRaye McCoy on Nicki Minaj's Alleged Shade on 'TROLLZ': 'I Don't Have Time to Be Fighting'… https://t.co/6uWhQYfeij 1 hour ago KenBarbie™ LisaRaye McCoy speaks on the lyrics that Nicki Minaj had for her in “Trollz” and the Barbz’ reaction to them. Lisa… https://t.co/1LTcQnkJUG 17 hours ago Barry P. Ned LisaRaye McCoy Speaks On Nicole Murphy, Nicki Minaj, Stacey Dash + More https://t.co/QRYllPNyQi via @YouTube 19 hours ago HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰・‿・๑꒱㌰㌰official Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM LisaRaye McCoy Speaks On Nicole Murphy, Nicki Minaj, Stacey Dash + More https://t.co/XerXYfFI8H 19 hours ago