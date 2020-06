Related videos from verified sources Thirsty calf adorably nudges his tired mother for milk



Effie is a devoted mother cow who loves her calf and takes care of it very well. She patiently stands still and grazes while he drinks milk several times each day. In fact, little Helen would drink.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:38 Published 18 hours ago Mother, Son Rescued From Sand On Nauset Beach



A mother and her son were rescued from a hole that collapsed on Nauset Beach. WBZ-TV's Liam Martin reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:24 Published 1 day ago Mother frustrated with PUA system while caring for ailing son



No money. No help. A worried mother wondering if she will ever get her unemployment payments, money she says she needs to help treat her sick son. Jeremy Chen reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:31 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this