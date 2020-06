Former 'SNL' star Jay Pharoah releases footage of cop kneeling on his neck Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Jay Pharoah is revealing a police encounter that left him in a similar situation to George Floyd, with a police officer kneeling on his neck. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this