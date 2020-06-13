Global  

Here's How Queen Elizabeth's Trooping the Colour Was Different Due to Coronavirus - See Photos

Just Jared Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday is celebrated every year with the Trooping the Colour ceremony, but 2020′s event was much different due to the coronavirus pandemic. The royal monarch’s 94th birthday was back in April and the official ceremony was held on Saturday (June 13) at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. The Queen usually participates in a [...]
