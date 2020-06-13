Global  

"Wasp Network" - cast: Edgar Ramirez, Pedro Pascal, Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Gael Garcia Bernal, Leonardo Sbaraglia

AceShowbiz Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Wasp Network - cast: Edgar Ramirez, Pedro Pascal, Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Gael Garcia Bernal, Leonardo Sbaraglia*Release date :* June 19, 2020
*Synopsis :* "Wasp Network" is the unbelievable true story of Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s, which reveals the tentacles ...
Video credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Wasp Network on Netflix - Official Trailer

Wasp Network on Netflix - Official Trailer 01:52

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama movie Wasp Network, directed by Olivier Assayas. It stars Ana de Armas, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Wagner Moura and Gael García Bernal. Wasp Network Release Date: June 19, 2020 on Netflix Are you excited for Wasp Network? Be the critic...

nalet54

😇𝓥𝔃𝓵𝓪👹𝓹𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓵𝓪 RT @NetflixFilm: This Olivier Assayas cast? Almost too good to be true. Penelope Cruz Edgar Ramírez Gaël Garcia Bernal Ana de Armas Leonar… 6 days ago