Related videos from verified sources Disha Patani pens sweet birthday wish for Tiger Shroffs mother Ayesha



Bollywood actor Disha Patani took to social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff posts birthday wishes for 'Baaghi 3' director



Actor Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff took to their social media handles to share their wishes on Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan’s birthday with a throwback picture. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this