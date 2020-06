Related videos from verified sources This many people feel happier after acting spontaneously



The average American makes 6,709 spontaneous decisions every year, according to new research.A brand new survey of 2,000 American respondents found, when including decisions such as getting coffee,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 2 days ago Mum Dies After Drinking Two Liters of Coke Per Day



INVERCARGILL, NEW ZEALAND — A mum of three died after drinking nearly two liters of Coke, plus energy drinks, per day. 34-year-old Amy Louise Thorpe from Invercargill, New Zealand was also 15.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:45 Published 6 days ago Cuomo 'sick' over police incident in Buffalo, defends curfews



“I was sick to my stomach when I saw that video," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday, referring to a video which showed two Buffalo police officers shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:26 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this