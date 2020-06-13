Global  

Kelly Clarkson Is Back in L.A. Amid Divorce News

Just Jared Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson has been spending the lockdown period at her home in Montana, but amid news that she has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, the singer is back in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old singer and former American Idol winner was spotted taking her dog for a walk around the neighborhood on Friday (June [...]
Related news from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson's Friends Are 'Shocked' By the Divorce News

 Kelly Clarkson‘s fans were shocked to hear that she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock and it seems her friends had a similar reaction. Sources...
Just Jared

Why Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Inner Circle Is ''Shocked'' By Divorce News

 Those in Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's inner circle say they could have never predicted trouble in paradise. On Thursday, E! News confirmed that the...
E! Online

Kelly Clarkson's Date of Separation From Husband Brandon Blackstock Listed as 'TBD'

 Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock and the news was revealed on Thursday (June 11). Kelly filed on June 4 in Los Angeles...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

