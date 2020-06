Related videos from verified sources Astronomers Say Heartbeat of Supermassive Black Hole is Still Going Strong



Researchers using European Space Agency's XMM-Newton X-ray satellite found a black hole in 2007 that was repeatedly beating, and it’s still pumping, making it the most long-lived heartbeat seen in a.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:01 Published 4 days ago Black Men's Solidarity Event Held In Hill District



Community members gathered in the Hill District for a listening session known as a "Black Men's Solidarity Event." Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago OU-Tulsa students and faculty participate in 'White Coats for Black Lives' event



OU-Tulsa students and faculty participate in 'White Coats for Black Lives' event Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this