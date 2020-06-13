James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Is Being Released A Few Days Earlier Now
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () The movie No Time to Die, the latest film in the James Bond franchise, will be hitting theaters five days earlier than previously announced. The film, which is Daniel Craig‘s final movie as James Bond, was originally going to be released on April 10, but the studio pushed back the release due to the pandemic. [...]
