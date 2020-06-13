Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Is Being Released A Few Days Earlier Now

Just Jared Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
The movie No Time to Die, the latest film in the James Bond franchise, will be hitting theaters five days earlier than previously announced. The film, which is Daniel Craig‘s final movie as James Bond, was originally going to be released on April 10, but the studio pushed back the release due to the pandemic. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: James Bond will be a father in 'No Time to Die'

James Bond will be a father in 'No Time to Die' 01:09

 According to 'Mail on Sunday,' Daniel Craig's suave spy will be a dad to five-year-old daughter Mathilde.

Related videos from verified sources

New Netflix Film Scores 0% On Rotten Tomatoes [Video]

New Netflix Film Scores 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's "The Last Days of American Crime" has a 0% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Business Insider reports the film was still the 10th most popular overall title on Netflix in the US on Thursday...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
James Bond Will Be a Father in 'No Time to Die' [Video]

James Bond Will Be a Father in 'No Time to Die'

James Bond Will Be a Father in 'No Time to Die' According to 'Mail on Sunday,' Daniel Craig's suave spy will be a dad to five-year-old daughter Mathilde. The child's mother is Dr. Madeleine Swann,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
James Bond will be a father in No Time To Die [Video]

James Bond will be a father in No Time To Die

James Bond will be a dad to a five-year-old girl in the upcoming 'No Time To Die'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this

mjferreiro

Maria José Ferreiro RT @JustJared: The James Bond movie #NoTimeToDie is hitting theaters a little earlier than planned https://t.co/OKWbtDTUq4 1 hour ago

WissDreamer

Wiss | Nordic Bitch ✨ RT @ramensmilk: ‼️‼️NO TIME TO DIE MEGA SPOILER ALERT ‼️‼️ James Bond is rumoured to have a heart attack at the middle of the movie when h… 4 hours ago

btaroli

Bill Taroli RT @BrianRoemmele: It was 1983 Seiko shocked the world by selling a product featured in a James Bond movie. It had a 1.2″ gray scale LCD w… 8 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Is Being Released A Few Days Earlier Now 8 hours ago

LaurenceP81

Laurence @joblocom Just stream the new James Bond Film or send it to VOD. Movie theatres are dying and by the time these mov… https://t.co/DPECXcU4Qt 8 hours ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Is Being Released A Few Days Earlier Now: The movie No Time to Die, the latest fi… https://t.co/x1JOSSZEit 8 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/DgEotNbPqE Good news, James Bond fans: "No Time To Die" will hit theaters 5 days earlier than expecte… https://t.co/0k7m5PvxUx 9 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle James Bond Movie ‘No Time to Die’ Is Being Released A Few Days Earlier Now https://t.co/ITBssAyowT 9 hours ago