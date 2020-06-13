Patrick Wilson & Charlie Plummer Join Cast of Sci-Fi Thriller 'Moonfall'
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Patrick Wilson and Charlie Plummer have joined the cast of director Roland Emmerich‘s upcoming sci-fi thriller Moonfall. Halle Berry and Josh Gad are already on board for the project, which is another end-of-the-world movie for Emmerich. Moonfall “is set in motion when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and set [...]
In his time, director Roland Emmerich has made plenty of ridiculous disaster movies featuring Godzilla, aliens, and giant spiders. Now, Gizmodo reports Emmerich has cast Aquaman's Patrick Wilson to fight Earth's new biggest foe: the moon. Wilson will be accompanied by Halle Berry and Josh Gad in...