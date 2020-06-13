Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

T.I. & Killer Mike React To Latest Black Man Police Shooting: '#RayshardBrooks Should Be Alive This Morning'

HipHopDX Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Atlanta's Chief Of Police has resigned while Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms? has called for the firing of the officer involved in Brooks' death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car 00:35

 Reuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday. Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed black man. Rayshard Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant...

Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man [Video]

Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man

Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:20Published
'It's about time we stand up': the voices of the George Floyd protests [Video]

'It's about time we stand up': the voices of the George Floyd protests

Protests calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, have spread across the US. Thousands have taken to the streets to..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:12Published
Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail [Video]

Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published

Tweets about this

urbanhotness

Urban Hotness T.I. & Killer Mike React To Latest Black Man Police Shooting: '#RayshardBrooks Should Be Alive This Morning', https://t.co/7PHpyq3STh 2 minutes ago

implurnt

Implurnt T.I. & Killer Mike React To Latest Black Man Police Shooting: '#RayshardBrooks Should Be Alive This Morning', https://t.co/VZw57f9bpq 14 minutes ago

EChristianAllen

L!Z Allen RT @djanthonystyles: T.I. & Killer Mike React To Latest Black Man Police Shooting: '#RayshardBrooks Should Be Alive This Morning' https://t… 23 minutes ago

EChristianAllen

L!Z Allen RT @theluckyman: Music News: T.I. & Killer Mike React To Latest Black Man Police Shooting: '#RayshardBrooks Should Be Alive This Morning' h… 24 minutes ago

Groovytrack

Groovy Tracks T.I. & Killer Mike React To Latest Black Man Police Shooting: '#RayshardBrooks Should Be Alive This Morning', https://t.co/PnCV1IOBd0 26 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Music News: T.I. & Killer Mike React To Latest Black Man Police Shooting: '#RayshardBrooks Should Be Alive This Mor… https://t.co/yYYxpw9dB8 36 minutes ago

djanthonystyles

DJ Anthony Styles T.I. & Killer Mike React To Latest Black Man Police Shooting: '#RayshardBrooks Should Be Alive This Morning'… https://t.co/afPiyxgFZZ 36 minutes ago