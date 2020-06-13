Reuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday. Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed black man. Rayshard Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant...
One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice,..
Urban Hotness T.I. & Killer Mike React To Latest Black Man Police Shooting: '#RayshardBrooks Should Be Alive This Morning', https://t.co/7PHpyq3STh 2 minutes ago
