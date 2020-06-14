Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj Describes Married Life with Husband Kenneth Petty as 'Refreshing'

Just Jared Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj is loving life as a wife! During an interview with Lil Wayne on his Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music series Friday, the 37-year-old rapper opened up about married life with husband Kenneth Petty. “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” Nicki shared with [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Mum swaps mindless shopping for a minimal waste lifestyle [Video]

Mum swaps mindless shopping for a minimal waste lifestyle

A stay-at-home mum who swapped “mindless shopping” for minimal waste and mindfulness – and is now showing others how clearing their cupboards will help tidy their minds – told how a book on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
27-year-old model who married 81-year-old receives his $190,000 British pension [Video]

27-year-old model who married 81-year-old receives his $190,000 British pension

An 81-year-old former vicar who married his 27-year-old gay lover has died alone in a Romanian hospital - as his toy boy widow reveals that he "cried for two days" but is now ready to enjoy his hearty..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:38Published
Husband Saves Wife's Life through Organ Donation [Video]

Husband Saves Wife's Life through Organ Donation

When Mary Wolff was told that she needed an immediate liver transplant in order to save her life, her husband, Robert, made it his mission to find his wife the perfect donor match. Mary, who suffered..

Credit: Real Life Love     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

5 Things to Know About Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s Husband

 There isn't too much publicly known about Petty outside of his legal troubles and childhood relationship with Minaj back in Queens, but here are six things to...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Nicki Minaj is opening up about her married life: https://t.co/L70E1d9EFN 31 minutes ago

sweeneyxc78

Lenny Sweeney RT @etnow: Nicki Minaj is enjoying every bit of married life! https://t.co/dVCYWYsBM9 1 hour ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@NICKIMINAJ "really cannot freaking complain" about married life https://t.co/9shlKDm7Dw https://t.co/xAqxBPoFmn 2 hours ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Nicki Minaj is enjoying every bit of married life! https://t.co/dVCYWYsBM9 2 hours ago