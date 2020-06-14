Nicki Minaj Describes Married Life with Husband Kenneth Petty as 'Refreshing'
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Nicki Minaj is loving life as a wife! During an interview with Lil Wayne on his Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music series Friday, the 37-year-old rapper opened up about married life with husband Kenneth Petty. “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is,” Nicki shared with [...]
An 81-year-old former vicar who married his 27-year-old gay lover has died alone in a Romanian hospital - as his toy boy widow reveals that he "cried for two days" but is now ready to enjoy his hearty..
When Mary Wolff was told that she needed an immediate liver transplant in order to save her life, her husband, Robert, made it his mission to find his wife the perfect donor match. Mary, who suffered..