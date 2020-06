The Unforgettable Satire: How Gremlins 2 made a mockery of Hollywood sequels Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Director Joe Dante wasn't just selling out when he agreed to make a follow-up to his hit 1984 film, writes Ed Power. Released 30 years ago, 'Gremlins 2: The New Batch' remains a coruscating criticism of franchise greed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this