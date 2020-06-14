Global  

Tyla Yaweh Releases 'Tommy Lee' Music Video with Post Malone - Watch!

Sunday, 14 June 2020
Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone‘s new music video is out now! The 24-year-old “Circles” rapper and the 25-year-old “High Right Now” rapper released the music video for their new collab “Tommy Lee.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Post Malone In the video, Post and Tyla drive ATVs and ride in limos in what [...]
News video: Tommy Lee laid down drums on Post Malone's new song named after him

Tommy Lee laid down drums on Post Malone's new song named after him 01:02

 Tommy Lee laid down drums on Post Malone's new song named after him Motley Crue's Tommy Lee not only got a song named after him and an ode to his rock 'n' roll lifestyle, but he also laid down the drums on Post Malone's new song. As well as featuring the 'Girls, Girls, Girls' hitmaker, 'Tommy Lee'...

