Tweets about this Rahul Jadhav RT @mid_day: Entrepreneur Samir Bangara Passes Away; Vishal Dadlani Mourns The Loss https://t.co/dvY8CorVpX 11 minutes ago Shreyas RT @nixxin: Can't believe this. Gone too soon, my friend @samirbangara . Rest in peace. 😔 https://t.co/4kPqvulz6h 2 hours ago Nikhil Pahwa Can't believe this. Gone too soon, my friend @samirbangara . Rest in peace. 😔 https://t.co/4kPqvulz6h 3 hours ago Shephali Bhatt RT @LloydMathias: Sad to hear about Samir Bangara’s demise. RIP Samir. https://t.co/Tv3rtiS52i 3 hours ago Lloyd Mathias Sad to hear about Samir Bangara’s demise. RIP Samir. https://t.co/Tv3rtiS52i 3 hours ago