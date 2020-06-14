Global  

Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Bandra home

Mid-Day Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. The Kedarnath actor was found hanging in his Bandra home. His house help alerted the police after he found him hanging. He was 34. According to sources, no suicide note has been found yet. The Mumbai police are investigating.

More details awaited on the tragic death of the...
News video: #RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News

#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News 01:46

 Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old. He reportedly hanged himself. . Sushant Singh Rajput was found...

