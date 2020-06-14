Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Bandra home
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. The Kedarnath actor was found hanging in his Bandra home. His house help alerted the police after he found him hanging. He was 34. According to sources, no suicide note has been found yet. The Mumbai police are investigating.
