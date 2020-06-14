Global  

Karan Johar on Sushant Singh Rajput: I blame myself for not being in touch with you

Mid-Day Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
*Sushant Singh Rajput passed away* today on June 14 when he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. *Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher*, and even Virendra Sehwag took to their social media accounts to mourn his demise.

Now, Karan Johar has shared a picture with the actor and penned a long and emotional note. He wrote- "I blame...
News video: #RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News

#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News 01:46

 Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old. He reportedly hanged himself. . Sushant Singh Rajput was found...

PM Modi mourns actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood in shock | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi mourns actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood in shock | Oneindia News

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at home, Cops say committed suicide BY HANGING HIMSELF. His death his left his fans and Bollywood in deep shock. Many bollywoood personalities took to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide [Video]

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. In preliminary investigation, he was found hanging at his residence. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained. Rajput..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Karan Johar blames himself for not being in touch with the Kedarnath actor

 Karan Johar took to his social handle and mourned his demise. He blamed himself for his death and expressed he would have kept in touch with him.
Bollywood Life

'I blame myself', writes Karan Johar after learning that Sushant Singh Rajput took his life

 Sushant Singh Rajput's last film before his demise was Karan Johar-produced 'Drive'
DNA


ishuvermaraj

ishu verma rajput RT @htTweets: Karan Johar said that he sometimes got the feeling that #SushantSinghRajput was lonely and needed someone to share things wit… 35 seconds ago

UttkarshAnand4

Uttkarsh Anand RT @Itelltruth__: Two people Karan Johar dislikes Sushant Singh Rajput Ayushmann Khurrana he releases blinds on them he hates their success… 2 minutes ago

Beingatsouth

SOUTH INDIA RT @DhoniRohith7: More than karan johar, this maadarchod Kamaal R khan trolled, abused, insulted Sushant Singh rajput, his account should b… 2 minutes ago

being_monti

आत्मनिर्भर Techie RT @SassyFeIine_: It’s not only about Sushant Singh alone but Karan Johar & company made so much fun on Mira Rajput as well for her early m… 2 minutes ago

AmanYadav1989

Aman Yadav RT @BJPLeDubegi: The Last Moments of Sushant Singh with Karan Johar #ShameOnAajTak #ShameOnZeeNews #SushantSinghRajput #ripsushant #सुशां… 3 minutes ago

Testrisha

Test_Sherlock acc test4 "Blame Myself For Not Being In Touch": KJo For Sushant Singh Rajput https://t.co/S8wEPQe5Gb 4 minutes ago

BJPLeDubegi

Tejashwi Yadav (Parody) The Last Moments of Sushant Singh with Karan Johar #ShameOnAajTak #ShameOnZeeNews #SushantSinghRajput #ripsushant… https://t.co/7jGJwyWX0M 4 minutes ago

gramanan1954

Ramanan Gurumurthy The Dhoni actor does not have mental balance like Dhoni. Youngsters have so many avenues to earn a living other tha… https://t.co/hdWt5lDc5Q 4 minutes ago