Manoj Bajpayee: Sushant was just as curious about acting as about quantum physics Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Manoj Bajpayee



What I automatically recall about Sushant is his how much interested he had about everything in life. He was always curious to learn about everything -- the unknown, space, about quantum physics, about acting, about filmmaking.



Off the set, I still remember how fond he used to be of the mutton curry I... 👓 View full article

