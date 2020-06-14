Global  

Ben Carson Declines to Back Trump’s Claim to be Best President For African Americans Since Lincoln: ‘Not Productive’

Mediaite Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development *Ben Carson* decided to sidestep around President *Donald Trump's* claim of being on par with *Abraham Lincoln* as the greatest president for African Americans the country has ever seen.
News video: Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth

Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth 00:30

 Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to restart his campaign rallies. The rallies have been put on pause because of the novel coronavirus. According to the NY Times his first rebooted rally is scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Juneteenth (June 19th) is a...

Ben Carson sidesteps Trump's claim he's the best president for black Americans since Lincoln

 'To get into an argument about who has done the most probably is not productive,' HUD secretary says
