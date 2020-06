Bill Frist, who predicted coronavirus-like pandemic, calls for increased testing Larry talks with former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), who in 2005 predicted a coronavirus-like pandemic, about the need to dramatically increase COVID-19 testing before safely..

Fmr. Rep. Bob Barr discusses if it is too soon to reopen some states for business



With nearly one million cases of coronavirus in the U.S, is it too soon to reopen some states for business? Former Congressman Bob Barr (R-GA) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 07:32 Published on May 1, 2020