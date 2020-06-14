When Sushant-Rhea were spotted together Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Gone too soon, Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the dynamic young actors in the Bollywood industry who’s sudden demise came as a shock to the nation. The actor was rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty and was last spotted with her in public. While the alleged lovebirds were seen together multiple times at different places, the duo never confirmed about their romantic relationship. From their social media updates to vacation pictures to hitting the gym together, Sushant and Rhea were very much setting couple goals already. However, when questioned regarding their love affair, the doubted duo has always denied dating rumours and confirmed that they were just friends. Friends or not, we loved seeing them together. Here’s a list of times when Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty were spotted together. 👓 View full article

