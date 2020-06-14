Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj Reveals Who’s Responsible For Her Epic-Looking Wigs: “He Hype”

SOHH Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj Reveals Who’s Responsible For Her Epic-Looking Wigs: “He Hype”Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is letting the secret out. The hip-hop heavyweight has introduced the world to the person responsible for her slay-filled wigs. Nicki x Wigs On Sunday, Onika went to Instagram with some footage of herself donning a multi-colored wig. She credited her hair stylist for piecing together the looks from her and […]

The post Nicki Minaj Reveals Who’s Responsible For Her Epic-Looking Wigs: “He Hype” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: First Stream (06/12/20): New Music From Lil Baby, 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj & Chloe x Halle | Billboard

First Stream (06/12/20): New Music From Lil Baby, 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj & Chloe x Halle | Billboard 01:48

 First Stream (06/12/20): New Music From Lil Baby, 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj & Chloe x Halle | Billboard

Related videos from verified sources

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Team Up for New Collab, Lizzo Shuts Down Body Shamers & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Team Up for New Collab, Lizzo Shuts Down Body Shamers & More Music News | Billboard News

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj are teaming up again, Lizzo shuts down body shamers in new TikTok video and the 'America's Got Talent' Golden Buzzer performance you have to watch now!

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:39Published
6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Set to Release New Song 'Trollz' on Friday | Billboard News [Video]

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Set to Release New Song 'Trollz' on Friday | Billboard News

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Set to Release New Song 'Trollz' on Friday | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published
Nicki Minaj & Adele join stars appalled by police brutality and racism [Video]

Nicki Minaj & Adele join stars appalled by police brutality and racism

Nicki Minaj and Adele have added their voices to America's Black Lives Matter demonstrations, taking to social media to encourage protesters to keep demanding change.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this