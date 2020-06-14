Nicki Minaj Reveals Who’s Responsible For Her Epic-Looking Wigs: “He Hype” Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is letting the secret out. The hip-hop heavyweight has introduced the world to the person responsible for her slay-filled wigs. Nicki x Wigs On Sunday, Onika went to Instagram with some footage of herself donning a multi-colored wig. She credited her hair stylist for piecing together the looks from her and […]



The post Nicki Minaj Reveals Who’s Responsible For Her Epic-Looking Wigs: “He Hype” appeared first on . Young Money’s Nicki Minaj is letting the secret out. The hip-hop heavyweight has introduced the world to the person responsible for her slay-filled wigs. Nicki x Wigs On Sunday, Onika went to Instagram with some footage of herself donning a multi-colored wig. She credited her hair stylist for piecing together the looks from her and […]The post Nicki Minaj Reveals Who’s Responsible For Her Epic-Looking Wigs: “He Hype” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

