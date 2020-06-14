Sara posts rare pic of Sushant Singh Rajput

Global  

Sara Ali Khan marked her debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput as her hero in ‘Kedarnath’. The duo made for an adorable onscreen couple and were even rumoured to be in love. Mourning the demise of her first co-star, Sara Ali Khan posted a rare photo of Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. The black and white candid photo captured the late actor in a cheerful moment, seemingly on the sets of ‘Kedarnath’.
