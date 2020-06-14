Sara posts rare pic of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Sara Ali Khan marked her debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput as her hero in ‘Kedarnath’. The duo made for an adorable onscreen couple and were even rumoured to be in love. Mourning the demise of her first co-star, Sara Ali Khan posted a rare photo of Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. The black and white candid photo captured the late actor in a cheerful moment, seemingly on the sets of ‘Kedarnath’.
Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old. He reportedly hanged himself. . Sushant Singh Rajput was found...
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..