Dolly Parton Statue Could Replace Monument To KKK Leader Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

If this petition has its way...



A monument to Confederate soldier and KKK leader *Nathan Bedford Forrest* could be torn down and replaced by a statue of *Dolly Parton*.



The controversial soldier fought during the American Civil War, and went on to help found the post-war Ku Klux Klan.



Although he later repudiated the organisation's actions, he remains a highly controversial, hugely polarising figure in American society.



A statue to Nathan Bedford Forrest was unveiled in the Tennessee state capitol in 1978, but has since become the site of protests.



Now a popular petition urges authorities to simply do away with the statue - and replace it with one of *Dolly Parton.*



“History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise,” the petition reads. “Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton.”



It adds: “Let’s replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together”.



Sign the petition *HERE.*



(via *CoS*)



Related: *Best Woman Wins - Dolly Parton Interviewed*



