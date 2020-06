Musingsaplenty 😷 RT @Mediaite: Stelter Confronts Trump Legal Adviser on POTUS' Tweet Hitting Comcast: How Is That Not an Abuse of Power? https://t.co/wmLhsn… 6 minutes ago Martin Ferrini RT @AASchapiro: The argument Trump's lawyer makes in this @brianstelter segment is striking: that CNN should be legally liable for publish… 7 minutes ago Avi Asher-Schapiro The argument Trump's lawyer makes in this @brianstelter segment is striking: that CNN should be legally liable for… https://t.co/MG31CAIMkk 12 minutes ago