Tiffany Haddish Gets Candid About Fears of Being Killed by Police
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Tiffany Haddish is getting candid about her experience with police amid global protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The 40-year-old comedian spoke out while attending a Black Lives Matter protest on Friday (June 12). "I can't even drive to Beverly Hills without getting pulled over [...]
