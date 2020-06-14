Global  

Tiffany Haddish Gets Candid About Fears of Being Killed by Police

Just Jared Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Tiffany Haddish is getting candid about her experience with police amid global protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The 40-year-old comedian spoke out while attending a Black Lives Matter protest on Friday (June 12). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish “I can’t even drive to Beverly Hills without getting pulled over [...]
News video: Tiffany Haddish Has PTSD From Watching Friends Being Killed by Police

Tiffany Haddish Has PTSD From Watching Friends Being Killed by Police 00:50

 Tiffany Haddish Has PTSD From Watching Friends Being Killed by Police Growing up, Haddish says some of her friends were killed by the authorities, and she admits it has had a lasting impression on her. Tiffany Haddish, via statement The actress admits she feels "afraid" when she gets pulled over by...

