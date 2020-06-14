Meghan Markle Thanks Members of Hubb Community Kitchen on Grenfell's Third Anniversary
Meghan Markle shared a touching message to members of the Hubb Community Kitchen on Grenfell's third anniversary. The Duchess of Sussex commemorated the devastating Grenfell Tower disaster that took place in London in 2017. In the audio message, Meghan spoke to the Hubb Community Kitchen members and thanked them for being "the example of love
Churches across London have marked the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. They rang their bells 72 times in memory of the 72 people who died in the disaster on June 14 2017. From 10.30pm, people in homes across the UK are asked to shine a bright green light to show solidarity with the...
