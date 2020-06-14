Global  

Meghan Markle Thanks Members of Hubb Community Kitchen on Grenfell's Third Anniversary

Sunday, 14 June 2020
Meghan Markle shared a touching message to members of the Hubb Community Kitchen on Grenfell’s third anniversary. The Duchess of Sussex commemorated the devastating Grenfell Tower disaster that took place in London in 2017. In the audio message, Meghan spoke to the Hubb Community Kitchen members and thanked them for being “the example of love [...]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Church bells ring 72 times in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire

Church bells ring 72 times in memory of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire 01:01

 Churches across London have marked the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. They rang their bells 72 times in memory of the 72 people who died in the disaster on June 14 2017. From 10.30pm, people in homes across the UK are asked to shine a bright green light to show solidarity with the...

Meghan Markle Honors Volunteers on Anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire

 On the three-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire, Meghan Markle shared a loving message to members of the Hubb Community Kitchen, an organization that...
E! Online


ArchewellFund

JustJared

soletiole2912

anna_itsonlyme

