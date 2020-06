Ed Westwick Seemingly Teases a 'Gossip Girl' Announcement! Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Does Ed Westwick have Gossip Girl-related news?! It sure seems that way! The 32-year-old actor posted a cryptic teaser on Sunday (June 14). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Westwick “Got a little something for you…Tomorrow 1pm..Hint….xoxo,” he simply captioned the post, seemingly alluding to the show’s infamous “XOXO” lines. As of late [...] 👓 View full article

