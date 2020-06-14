Global  

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Reveals Why She’s Blocking Fan Pages

SOHH Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Reveals Why She’s Blocking Fan PagesLate NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s wife Vanessa is still feeling the loss of her family. After Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant passed away earlier this year, the celebrity mother has come forward to speak on tribute pages. Vanessa x Fans Vanessa took to her Instagram Story this weekend to reveal she is blocking fan pages. […]

