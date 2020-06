Sushant was known to be curious, fun-loving: Manoj Bajpayee Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

It is very hard to come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more. He left his family, and his friends, who knew him as a fun-loving and respectful person, and one who was curious and full of life. He always wanted to know about the unknown; about space and quantum physics, and about performances and filmmaking. The moments... It is very hard to come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more. He left his family, and his friends, who knew him as a fun-loving and respectful person, and one who was curious and full of life. He always wanted to know about the unknown; about space and quantum physics, and about performances and filmmaking. The moments 👓 View full article

