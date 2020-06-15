Global  

'All Black Lives Matter' Painted on Hollywood & Highland Streets In Pride Flag Colors

Hollywood has taken a page from Washington, D.C. and painted Hollywood Boulevard over with “All Black Lives Matter“. The words were painted on the street to celebrate both Pride and recognize the Black Lives Matter movement, as racial injustice continues to be exposed in America since the senseless murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and [...]
 In a show of inclusivity and solidarity, volunteers painted "All Black Lives Matter" in the middle of the busy Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue intersection ahead of a march planned for Sunday in honor of black LGBTQ+ people. Cristy Fajardo reports.

