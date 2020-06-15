Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's last pic with Rhea Chakraborty goes viral

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Soon after the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death sent shockwaves all over, an old picture of the actor with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has gone viral on social media.

The photograph, in which they were spotted outside their gym in Mumbai, is said to be their last picture together. They were...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: #RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News

#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News 01:46

 Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old. He reportedly hanged himself. . Sushant Singh Rajput was found...

Related videos from verified sources

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sports fraternity expressed grief and shock over demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. 'MS Dhoni' actor was also known for his sports skills. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour [Video]

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. This news left all his fans and the country in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor, who was known for his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 37:40Published
Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP [Video]

Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

When Sushant-Rhea were spotted together

 Gone too soon, Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the dynamic young actors in the Bollywood industry who’s sudden demise came as a shock to the nation. The actor...
IndiaTimes

Last pic of Sushant with rumoured gf Rhea

 On March 11, Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were snapped by the paparazzi outside their gym in Mumbai.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Roustab58496993

Roustabout RT @vsengupta: Dear @timesofindia , yes, it is very touching that Sushant Singh Rajput's last SM post was on his late mom. But did you have… 51 seconds ago

prithvicena21

Prithvi Cena RT @mayankw14: “The last time I met Sushant Singh Rajput, over a smoke he was explaining his move to theatre, with a play, filmed with mult… 3 minutes ago

BurhanRajputtt

Burhan Ali Rajput RT @ABPNews: #SushantSinghRajput Death LIVE Updates: Father To Reach Mumbai In Few Hours, Final Rites To Take Place Today #SushantSingh L… 3 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: #SushantSinghRajput’s servant reveals details about his last days; Says ‘He was disturbed from last 10 days’ - https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

haaputtt

haaputtt RT @Rising_REBELION: 17 brothers, who stood up for our lives, DIGNITY of our mothers, sisters & daughters, have been martyred by occupatio… 4 minutes ago

lisha230792

Lisha RT @Bunny_I_: Stills from the Last Films of Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan and Heath Ledger. https://t.co/cQgdqXZn9F 5 minutes ago

PreetiG75221065

Preeti G. RT @proudin23392773: @ZUBAIRZZEEH @ARanganathan72 @USAndMumbai @MEAIndia late Actor Sushant singh Rajput sister needs help she is in US and… 5 minutes ago

hem_r_shah

Hem Hindustani RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Maa: #SushantSinghRajput’s last post on Instagram, dedicated to his mother, will make you emotional https://t.co/rvri4m… 6 minutes ago