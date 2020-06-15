Sushant Singh Rajput's last pic with Rhea Chakraborty goes viral
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Soon after the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death sent shockwaves all over, an old picture of the actor with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has gone viral on social media.
The photograph, in which they were spotted outside their gym in Mumbai, is said to be their last picture together. They were...
Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old. He reportedly hanged himself. . Sushant Singh Rajput was found...
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..