Joel McHale Looks Back on Going Nude on 'Community,' Jokes It 'Required A Lot of Bravery' Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Joel McHale is getting in his weekly shopping. The 48-year-old actor and comedian stopped by his local farmer’s market on Sunday afternoon (June 14) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joel McHale Joel looked buff in a tight, black T-shirt while staying safe behind a smiley face mask. During a recent [...] 👓 View full article