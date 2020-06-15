|
Salman Khan mourns the demise of Sushant
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to mourn the untimely and sad demise of actor Sushant singh Rajput, says he will be missed.
