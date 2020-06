Arjun Kapoor: Rest my dear brother Sushant, you are now I hope at peace Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The world was left shock, after *Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14*. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. The actor committed suicide and no suicide note was found. The *Bollywood and television fraternity* and host of eminent personalities from the field of *sports expressed their shock*... 👓 View full article

