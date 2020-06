Bhumi remembers SSR with a BTS picture Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise on June 14 shocked the nation. The 34 year old actor was much loved for his onscreen performances and his ‘Sonchiriya’ co-star Bhumi Pedenekar penned a memorable note for the actor. “Rest in Peace my friend...Shocked and Heart broken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR,” shared Sushant. 👓 View full article

