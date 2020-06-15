Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains taken to crematorium
The mortal remains of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was taken to crematorium in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no..
🥀🌹 𝕬𝖓𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖎 🌹🥀 RT @sureshseshadri1: @AjitsinhJagirda @Bharatwashi1 @J_o_l_i_e @GenDADange @Sachin_vedic @nair_hena @192dilip @ResurgentIndia @SantoshPanda… 2 minutes ago
Suresh Seshadri @AjitsinhJagirda @Bharatwashi1 @J_o_l_i_e @GenDADange @Sachin_vedic @nair_hena @192dilip @ResurgentIndia… https://t.co/LNYN4ggx6Q 6 minutes ago
IBTimes India RT @IBTimesIND_Ent: Sushant Singh Rajput cremated: Teary-eyed Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha pay their last respects
#SushantSing… 6 minutes ago
IBT_IN Entertainment Sushant Singh Rajput cremated: Teary-eyed Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha pay their last respects… https://t.co/CB8SOddfLf 17 minutes ago
Dhanam ✨ RT @Spotboye: #SushantSinghRajput has been laid to rest and his close friends @Thearjunbijlani, @krystledsouza, @RajkummarRao among others… 20 minutes ago
Sweta Srivastava RT @TheStatesmanLtd: #SushantSinghRajput cremated in Mumbai; family, #RheaChakraborty , others bid silent goodbye
#SushantNoMore
https://t.… 27 minutes ago
The Statesman #SushantSinghRajput cremated in Mumbai; family, #RheaChakraborty , others bid silent goodbye
#SushantNoMore
https://t.co/vwaJcHU4nL 31 minutes ago
SpotboyE #SushantSinghRajput has been laid to rest and his close friends @Thearjunbijlani, @krystledsouza, @RajkummarRao amo… https://t.co/3UKfkENeCh 40 minutes ago