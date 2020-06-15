Louis Walsh: Video of X Factor judge groping Mel B on live television resurfaces Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Spice Girls star shifts away uncomfortably and tells him it's 'inappropriate' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this 🇸🇱 RT @zjp_says: ITV, X Factor, Tulisa, Louis Walsh, Kitty Brucknell. It’s time for you to pay for your war crimes https://t.co/wCAEnLAYg6 1 minute ago Agrawal Shree Prakash RT @Independent: Video of X Factor judge Louis Walsh groping Mel B on live television resurfaces https://t.co/iJJl5SWELZ 12 minutes ago Independent Arts RT @TheIndyTV: Video of X Factor judge Louis Walsh groping Mel B on live television resurfaces https://t.co/sBRWmTjaZD 22 minutes ago Independent TV Video of X Factor judge Louis Walsh groping Mel B on live television resurfaces https://t.co/sBRWmTjaZD 38 minutes ago